New York Shooting: White House Says POTUS Biden Briefed On Subway Attack; Probe Underway

In the aftermath of the New York subway shooting incident, White House informed that President Joe Biden has received the brief on the horrific incident.

Image: AP/Republicworld


In the aftermath of the New York subway shooting incident, the White House informed that President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the horrifying incident. According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, senior staff from the White House are currently in contact with New York City Mayor Eric Adams as well as New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any assistance required. At present, NYPD has launched an investigation and has called for eyewitnesses to contact. 

New York Subway attack

Several people were shot at a New York subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park, at 8:30 am ET. As of now, no active bombs have been discovered in the area.

A report by Associated Press has stated that the preliminary number of gunshot victims is 13, however, the total number of victims is still uncertain. Meanwhile, New York Police Department has informed that the attacker was wearing an orange coloured vest & gas mask and is currently on the run. As things stand, NYPD has commenced its investigation on the motives of the attackers. 

New York Governor joins investigation

Meanwhile, New York Governor  Kathy Hochul informed that her office will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD as the investigation continues. Officers and first responders are currently responding to reports of smoke inside the station, which started after smoke devices in the trains were set off. The area has been cordoned off.

(Image: AP)

