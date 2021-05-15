New York Steps Up Aid For India's COVID-19 Battle: 'Nobody Is In The Fight Alone'

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio on May 14, announced that the city is set to dispatch essential medical supplies to India as it battles the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The US has time and again established its determination in lending unceasing aid for India during these harrowing times. Prior to this, the US Government has already delivered raw materials for COVID-19 vaccine production, vital medical supplies and life-saving drugs to India.

According to a statement, De Blasio said that New York will tap into stockpile to send COVID-19 test kits, swabs, ventilators, BiPAP machines, pulse oximeters, and other medical supplies to India. The NYC Mayor said,

Just over a year ago, New York City was the centre of global pandemic. Now it is our turn to step up and help India in its moment of crisis. We are sending vital medical equipment to India to send a clear message: nobody is in the fight against COVID-19 alone. Together, we can save lives and beat back the pandemic.

Consul General of India, Randhir Jaiswal extended his gratitude saying:

We greatly appreciate the generous gift by New York City to the Government of India. The ventilators, BiPAPs and testing kits which have been donated by New York will be immensely useful in fighting the pandemic in India. The supplies being sent will further add to the robust assistance provided by the US Government to India. The empathy shown by this great City is admirable.

Meanwhile, an actress cum singer from New York Mary Millben told ANI that poor leadership in the state will now lead to a longer return to full functionality. In her message to India, she said, "Let hope arise in your hearts. I know these are tough and dark days. But just like Americans, Indians are resilient people and this is a true parallel." She also applauded the Biden- Harris administration to take efforts to help India combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, the United States delivered its first shipment of medical supplies to India including 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84000 N-95 face masks.

In the second shipment on the same day, the US delivered 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits to aid India's battle against the novel coronavirus.