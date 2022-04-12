New York Subway Shooting: Active Manhunt Launched To Nab Suspect Wearing Construction Vest

At least five people were shot and multiple people were injured at a New York subway station during the morning rush that left wounded commuters bleeding on the train platform. Journalist Smitha Rao, reporting live for Republic Media Network from outside the Manhattan police station, said that manhunt is underway to nab the suspect.

Showing visuals of police personnel patrolling in the city, she said that actively looking out for the suspect is on. "The gunman is still on the loose but a very active search is going on for him," she said.

On recovery of some undetonated devices, Rao said that she spoke to police personnel who confirmed that some devices were recovered. "Police said that they can't give too much investigation as they are still investigating it," she said.

NYPD says Brooklyn shooter identified as male wearing construction vest, gas mask

In a first response, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Republic Media Network that the shootout at Brooklyn took place at 8.26 am and five people were shot at. The number of people injured in the incident has surged to 16.

The NYPD official described the suspect as a male wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask. "The incident happened around 8.26 am in the morning. It was in Brooklyn, New York, at Subway Station...Five people were shot and we are looking for a man wearing an orange vest, possibly armed with a firearm," the spokesperson said.

When asked whether it was a terror attack, the spokesperson said, "I can't comment on that because we don't know that."

Pictures and clips emerging from the scene showed people tending to bodies of passengers lying on the floor of the subway station and the air filled with smoke.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. "White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed."