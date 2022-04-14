New York Subway Shooting: Suspect Tipped Off About His Whereabouts To Police Before Arrest

Following a manhunt that lasted for over 24 hours, police have finally apprehended the suspect who is accused of open firing at a Brooklyn subway train during the rush hours of Tuesday morning, which turned into a horrific incident, injuring more than two dozen passengers.

According to an Associated Press report, the suspect, Frank R. James, tipped off the police to come and get him. Further, law enforcement officials informed The Associated Press that James had contacted the city's "crime stoppers" number and reported his whereabouts. The 62-year-old was detained after being stopped by police in Manhattan's East Village on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

Referring to the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended in connection with the mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn.

According to Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York accused Frank Robert James has a long history of arrests in various states. He said in a news briefing, “His arrest history in New York is nine prior arrests dating from 1990 to 1998, those include possession of burglary tools four times, criminal sex act, theft of service two times,” ANI reported.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested

In addition to this, a public information officer for the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York, John Marzulli revealed that James is due to appear in Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday. However, there has been no mention of a specific time, CBS News reported. James is charged with federal terrorism in the US for allegedly assaulting a public transportation system. If convicted, he may face life in prison, according to Breon Peace.

This information has also been verified by the Mayor of New York City, Mayor Eric, who during a press conference via video said, “My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Associated Press reported.

As per the New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Detectives James Essig, the perpetrator threw smoke bombs onto the train and fired his gun at least 33 times, striking at least 10 passengers. Investigators then discovered a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, two exploded smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades, as well as a hatchet at the site, according to Essig.

New York police chief Keechant Sewell noted that none of the victims' injuries seem to be life-threatening.

Brooklyn subway shooting

The attack unfolded when an unidentified gunman disguised as an MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) construction worker opened fire on the Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street platform, in Sunset Park while wearing a gas mask. On April 12, approximately at 8:30 a.m. (local time), the incident happened.

According to media reports, on Tuesday, several individuals were shot at a subway stop in Brooklyn. The suspect who blended in with the crowd, allegedly fled the shooting scene after injuring around 16 people in the subway car and leaving many more bleeding at the Brooklyn station.

