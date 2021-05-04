New York To Resume 24-hour Subway Service One Year After COVID-19 Closure

In a major easing of the coronavirus restriction, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the 24-hour subway in New York City will resume from May 17 onwards, a year after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) shut down the nightly service between 2 am and 4 am due to COVID-19 pandemic sanitization and cleaning. “Today is a milestone for New York State and a significant moment of transition,” Cuomo told his daily news briefing, as he announced fast-tracking his state’s plans to completely reopen businesses. The New York governor had announced the policy of deep-cleaning disinfecting of trains and subway on April 30, 2020, to keep safe commuters, homeless people, and other stragglers.

In an effort to restore the Tri-State’s economy back to normal and draw the crowd, Cuomo said: "Life should be returning to normal. You’re vaccinated. And it’s an incentive to be vaccinated.” He continued, "COVID-19 is on the decline in New York City and across New York State, and as we shift our focus to rebuilding our economy, helping businesses, and putting people back to work, it's time to bring the Subway back to full capacity.”

Stressing on the effectiveness of the CDC guidelines, and compliance to 6-foot distancing and mask adherence as not all commuters may be vaccinated, Cuomo declared the resumption of NYC sub station’s 24/7 around-the-clock operations. He explained the reopening decision, saying, “If you reopen the economic and social activity, you also have to have transportation available. So we’re going to coordinate the MTA’s resumption of 24-hour service with the reopening.” New York governor’s drastic measure of the full restoration of the subway hours comes in the backdrop of calls for reopening from Mayor Bill de Blasio and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“The City That Never Sleeps has a name that we have to live up to everywhere, including within our subway service,” Schumer told local reporters in Manhattan on Sunday.

$500 mn cleaning regimen

Cuomo had ordered the subway system shut last year to accommodate a cleaning crew that sanitized car coaches’ poles and turnstiles using electrostatic sprayers or ultraviolet lamps. MTA announced its $500 mn cleaning regimen saying, “We’re ramping up our cleaning procedures for subway trains and stations, buses and Access-A-Ride. Frequent touch points on subway cars, buses, and Access-A-Ride vehicles will be disinfected every 24 hours.” To facilitate the cleaning, the subway had closed down every night for over a year for the first time in the city’s 116-year history. Cuomo had told the reporters that the disinfection program was necessary for public health precaution, including the safety of the new Yorkers, late-night workers, and the homeless.

MTA workers told CBS2 that the ridership in April has surpassed 2 million passengers per day, and the overnight cleaning and disinfecting of trains by TWU crew was essential to instill confidence in subway systems. Cuomo told reporters that most of the capacity restrictions for the Tri-State Area, that witnessed one of the hardest-hit surges of coronavirus, will be lifted by May 19 in coordination with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

(Image Credit: AP/Twitter/@nycgov)