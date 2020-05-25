New York Witnesses Lowest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Since Late March

Coronavirus deaths in New York have fallen below 100 in the last 24 hours as the state recorded the lowest one-day total death count of 84 since late March, Governor Andrew Cuomo said as of May 24 at the press conference on COVID-19. “The news is good news,” with the lowest count since March 24, Cuomo said, while calling the new deaths a “tragedy”. Hospitalizations, intubations, and new infections were all in decline, he added.

“In my head, I was always looking to get under 100,” Cuomo said, speaking from the governor’s mansion in Albany in a live-streamed conference online. “It doesn’t do good for any of those 84 families that are feeling the pain,” he added, “but for me, it’s just a sign we are making real progress in what had been the hardest-hit US state,” he was heard saying in the live-streamed address.

Early April, the New York state witnessed a peak in the case toll that spiked on an average beyond 3,100 with close to 800 fatalities per day, according to the state’s official data. However, as of May 25, the number of hospitalized patients in the state, the epicenter of the COVID-19 disease, continued to fall dropping to over 4,600, as per Governor Cuomo’s address.

Mapping the state’s reopening plans, Cuomo said that the mid-Hudson region will reopen on May 26 and Long Island will reopen a day later as a part of the state’s Phase 1 of reopening the economy. Cuomo said in the video conference that the state was now “decidedly in the reopening phase.” Further, he noted that the state’s curve was going down even as many places in the US witnessed the surge in the deaths.

Sports team resume training

I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena, Cuomo said. Do it! Do it! Work out the economics if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy, he said at the daily COVID-19 live conference.

On May 24, Cuomo reportedly gave a green light to the professional athletes and their teams to resume training for sporting events in New York state, as per the reports. Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NHL are now discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players’ unions.

