New Yorkers Asked To Maintain Social Distancing As COVID-19 Curve Flattens

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, New York witnessed a drop in newly hospitalized patients for the second consecutive day. According to reports, despite the small sliver of hope, state government officials and public health workers have advised on April 9 that now was the time to remain vigilant and resist the impulse to ease social-distancing measures.

New Yorkers 'Can't Relax'

As per reports, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the fall in the number of newly hospitalized patients was a sign that social-distancing measures implemented by the state were working. The Governor's comments came at a time when on April 8 New York announced 799 coronavirus related deaths.

According to reports, Cuomo said that now was not the time to relax and that the flattening of the curve is a result of "our past actions". Fresh numbers show that the social distancing measures have worked somewhat because the projected death toll for the United States has reduced from 100,000 to 60,000. The coronavirus death toll in New York has now crossed 7,000 and has alone accounted for nearly half of the total loss of life in the United States.

Trump and Cuomo lock horns

Meanwhile, Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus' changed his tact saying that a “hotspot” of virus transmission in New York is “not the fault of anybody”. While Governor Andrew Cuomo had publically appealed the US government to provide 30,000-40,000 ventilators, Trump has rubbished it by saying, "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’". The USA which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases has emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic with 468,895 cases and 16,697 deaths, officially overtaking China. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30.

