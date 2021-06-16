Last Updated:

New Yorkers Celebrate 70% Vaccination Mark, Lifting Of COVID Restrictions With Fireworks

Cuomo, a Democrat, said there would be fireworks displays around the state Tuesday evening to celebrate and honor essential workers.

Zaini Majeed
70  of adults in New York have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold the state celebrated by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules on Tuesday. 

“What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” NY Gov. Cuomo told an invitation-only crowd at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Effective immediately, he said, the state is lifting rules that required many types of businesses to follow cleaning protocols or take people’s temperatures or screen for recent COVID-19 symptoms. 

Movie theaters will no longer have to leave empty seats between patrons. Restaurants will no longer be forced to sit parties at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart. 

Stores won’t have to limit how many customers they admit.

 New York had previously allowed businesses to stop enforcing social distancing and mask rules for vaccinated patrons.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauds with other representatives for various essential jobs receive plaques to recognize their work during pandemic at news conference at One World Trade in New York.

Since Jan. 1, about 1.1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York, according to state data, but new infections have plummeted this spring.

New York has, essentially, been at that 70 percent mark for days. It reached 69.5% of adults vaccinated Saturday, and 69.9% on Monday.

Cuomo said New York would remember Tuesday, June 15 — also the birthdate of his late father, the former Gov. Mario Cuomo — as the date when New York “rose again.”

