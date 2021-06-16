New Yorkers Celebrate 70% Vaccination Mark, Lifting Of COVID Restrictions With Fireworks

Quick links:
70 of adults in New York have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold the state celebrated by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules on Tuesday.
“What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” NY Gov. Cuomo told an invitation-only crowd at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Effective immediately, he said, the state is lifting rules that required many types of businesses to follow cleaning protocols or take people’s temperatures or screen for recent COVID-19 symptoms.
Movie theaters will no longer have to leave empty seats between patrons. Restaurants will no longer be forced to sit parties at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart.
New York had previously allowed businesses to stop enforcing social distancing and mask rules for vaccinated patrons.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo applauds with other representatives for various essential jobs receive plaques to recognize their work during pandemic at news conference at One World Trade in New York.
Since Jan. 1, about 1.1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York, according to state data, but new infections have plummeted this spring.
Cuomo, a Democrat, said there would be fireworks displays around the state Tuesday evening to celebrate and honor essential workers.
New York has, essentially, been at that 70 percent mark for days. It reached 69.5% of adults vaccinated Saturday, and 69.9% on Monday.