New York's Grand Central Station Witnesses Two Brawling men Tumbling Down The Escalator

In the United States, an altercation between two men was caught on camera on an escalator in Grand Central Station. Last week, two fighting men tumbled down the escalator, further shocking the spectators.

In a video that was shared on Reddit, onlookers can be seen attempting to escape the two as they swing violently at one another and slide to the bottom of the escalator.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News Digital on Monday that the incident took place on Thursday, October 13 at around 11 am (local time) when "a 37-year-old male punched a male victim in the face after a verbal dispute".

At the beginning of the video, bystanders can be seen looking down at the escalator stairs before two individuals started fighting on the escalator. In the 32-second footage, people can be seen backing away from the duo engaged in the fight. Then, in a flurry of thrashing arms and legs, the two are seen falling down the stairs. The video then shows one man screaming at the other while a man and a woman who were onlookers try to break up the fight.

The 37-year-old Long Island man was detained and charged with assault, according to the NYPD.

Fight broke in the US's Grand Central Station

Under the condition of anonymity, the person who took the video told Fox News Digital that it appeared the argument started when one of the men on the left side of the escalator "refused to get out of the way" of the other man. During the altercation, he said that some bystanders were hysterical while others "just wanted to get on with their day without any issue - typical NYer mindset."

Further, more police have been spotted on the subway in recent months, the anonymous straphanger remarked, "But they are usually just on their phones, chatting amongst themselves, stationary and not patrolling," Fox News reported.

It is worth mentioning that confrontations have occurred at Grand Central Station before. Two men were observed fighting on an escalator in March, and one of them also fell down on the stairs. The clashes in Grand Central Station occur as the recent murder rate in the New York City subway system reached a 25-year high. The New York Post revealed last week that there had been 21 murders on the subway system since the year 2020.

(Image: Reddit.com)