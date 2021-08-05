New York's Nassau County Passes Bill That Allows Police To Sue Civilians; Draws Backlash

New York’s Nassau County legislators passed a bill this week allowing the designated police officers a “protected class” under the nation’s human rights law that would permit them to sue individuals who “harass, menace, assault, or injure" them. However, the bill has drawn severe backlash from the local civil rights activists with one of the experts saying that the legislation will be found unconstitutional if it eventually becomes a law, according to Insider.

As per the report, Gloria Browne-Marshall, a constitutional law professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, described the bill as “diabolical” for the manner it seeks to “give police officers more rights than a civilian has." The bill passed on August 2 in Nassau County would allow the police along with any other first responder to sue for $25,000 per violation, according to its text. Reportedly, if the offence is committed while the perpetrator is "in the course of participating in a riot," then the penalty becomes $50,000. As per WABC, it still remains unclear if the Nassau County executive, who is a Democrat will sign the bill.

Bill does not define offences

Browne-Marshall has also noted a crucial problem in bill text that it does not have any definition for the offences police officers could sue civilians for. Even though the majority has focused on the fact that the bill allows police officers to sue people, Browne-Marshall said that such a law would not be confined to only demonstrators but would permit the law enforcement members to take the measure against anyone who insults them.

"What does it mean to harass? What does it mean to menace?" Browne-Marshall reportedly said. "So this is in the mind of the police officer: that the officer feels harassed or feels menaced in doing their job." She also added that the subjectivity is highly problematic considering that the police officer would regularly handle challenging events. Browne-Marshall added, “This means that when the police arrive, everyone has to be on their best behaviour...How is this possible when the point of police officers is to bring order into a situation of chaos?"

IMAGE: AP