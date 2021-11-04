New York's One World Trade Center Lit Up For Diwali For The First Time In History

Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated in India and the contagious spirit of the festive season has travelled all the way across the globe. The One World Trade Center in New York was adorned with Diwali-themed animation for the first time ever. The animation went live on November 2 at 6 pm and continued until November 4. The Diwali celebration also included a spectacular fireworks display that was viewed by audiences across the city.

This year, for the first time, the One World Trade Center was lit with Diwali themed animation in celebration of the festival, organized by the South Asian Engagement Foundation, along with a live-streamed fireworks show on the Hudson River. Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation in a statement said, "There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all."

"We are excited to create and curate the colourful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity," said Mark Domino of the Durst Organization. American singer/actor Mary Millben also performed the US national anthem and a verse from the popular Diwali hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

New York, the US: For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center. Fireworks were also displayed that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson River.

"We're so honoured that the first annual All-American Diwali is dedicated to the police officers of New York City. As a police officer of Indian origin, I'm particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city's enduring spirit." Det. Annand Narayan, President of NYPD Desi.

US President Joe Biden, via his Twitter handle, extended Diwali wishes, writing "May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, Happy Diwali."

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People's House to yours, happy Diwali.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also sent a warm message to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the US and across the world. Harris wrote "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity."

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity.

