New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Calls For Elections On September 19

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on January 28 called for an election on September 19. The Jacinda Ardern led centre-left Labour Party-led coalition came to power in the year 2017 and is now looking for a second term in power ahead of the elections in September.

Ardern wants citizens to show her support

While talking to a local media outlet, Ardern said that she will ask New Zealand's citizens to show their support for her government along with supporting the direction in which the government is headed. The New Zealand Prime Minister also said that she will ask for the citizens to support a strong economy and progress the country is making on challenging issues.

Jacinda Ardern has been applauded for her stance on issues plaguing the world such as climate change, women's rights and gun ownership. The 39-year-old leader was also applauded for her response in relation to the mosque attacks in New Zealand in 2019 that resulted in decisions which tightened gun laws.

Ardern's part will launch a positive political campaign

According to reports, the politician has also stated that her party will launch a positive political campaign, adding that her party had also signed up for social media platform Facebook's transparency tool created to fight the issue of misinformation or fake political advertisements. However, the current New Zealand government has faced problems such as immigration, urban poverty, economic growth that will be her party's key agendas ahead of the elections in September 2020.

According to reports, the Jacinda Ardern led government made an announcement in relation to infrastructure projects worth $12 billion New Zealand dollars in an attempt to boost the economy. Apart from the September elections, New Zealand will also be conducting a double referendum at the 2020 polls ahead of voting on whether recreational marijuana and euthanasia should be legalised or not.

(With inputs from agencies)