In a bizarre incident, a newlywed couple sent a $240 bill to guests who did not show up on their wedding day. The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared a photocopy of the bill with a caption that read, "I don't think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol". The bold move, which was taken by the couple, was actually to cover up their costs at the wedding. According to the New York Post, the no-shows were asked to clear the payment on September 17.

The couple who got married at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, based in Jamaica, explained that costs per head at the wedding resort were around $120 per head and there were 100 attendees. The said couple was identified as Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

The couple spoke to the New York Post and said," Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come? Can you make it? ’and they kept saying 'Yes,' "he told The Post. "We had to pay in advance for Jamaica — this was a destination wedding. No one told me or texted me, ‘Hey, we can’t make it,’" Simmons said. "That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally".

Netizens were surprised when they came across the invoice. One user was disappointed by the couple's move and said, "Imagine having a wedding in a pandemic. Then they send invoices to those who didn't show. I swear this letter will be the last time I ever contact them as a friend". Another user asked, "What’s next is a follow-up bill with a late fee".

As someone who just got married, it is naive. It was $130 per person for food, $40 for drinks, then cost of renting chairs, tables, venue fees and everything else that goes into a wedding. Averaged about $375 per head all in. People who cancelled at the last minute screwed us — Bruce Pierre (@thedoublebruce) August 28, 2021

It tacky to pull a no show. Have you ever paid for a wedding ? — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) August 25, 2021

The couple revealed that they took this action because they were merely hurt and felt disrespected by the guests who did not attend their wedding. However, the couple did not say what steps they would take if the payment was delayed. They claimed that this, however, was going to be a lesson for everyone to not "cross Doug and Dedra" and be prepared for a baby shower.

