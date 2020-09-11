Next-Gen Warfare: US Air Force Tests AI Robot Canines As Part Of Its Military Exercise

In a new development in the next generation warfare, the science fiction scenario has come closer to reality as the US Air Force is testing the technology of robotic dogs to guard their bases. The US Military in its statement said that the recent exercise tested "the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which is a state-of-the-art system designed to provide combatant commanders the ability to control Department of Defense assets in real-time".

The recent military exercise saw the deployment and testing of the robotic canines to monitor a particular area and give real-time visuals where the robotic dogs have been deployed while the army can have a visual of the situation from over a long distance.

Photo credit: US Air Force

All-terrain technology

“Our defenders employed robot dogs. These robot dogs are a new technology that we’re testing as part of the exercise. The dogs give us visuals of the area, all while keeping our defenders closer to the aircraft.” said Master Sgt. Lee Boston, 321st CRS loadmaster and the CR team chief for the exercise.

A few of the critical roles which the four-legged bots can perform include remote Inspection and Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, mapping, and distributed communications.

The new technology was designed by Ghost Robotics, describing the Robotic dogs as a Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Q-UGV) and naming the modal as Vision 60. Although not much has been revealed about the technology behind the making, given the nature of its deployment. However, it is said that the bots are designed to subsist any terrain or environment with increased durability, agility, and endurance.

Photo credits: US Air Force