White House Urges Commission To Reverse Its Decision To Scrap Second Presidential Debate

As the second US Presidential debate scheduled for October 15 was cancelled, the White House spokesman on October 11 said that it would be ‘nice’ if the US Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) reverses its decision to scrap the debate. While speaking to reporters, White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern said that the CPD should get the second presidential debate back on the schedule as President Donald Trump’s physician said he was no longer a risk to transmit coronavirus.

The second of the three presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was reformatted and was due to take place virtually. However, due to Trump testing COVID positive, the CPD had cancelled the debate after the President refused to participate in it if not held in person. Speaking on the issue, Morgenstern said that the President is ready to debate and his doctors have cleared him for participating in public engagements.

READ: 'They're Indeed His Own Words,’ Claims Trump As Fauci Denies Praising His COVID Handling

The White House spokesman added, “They’ve said he’s no longer a risk for transmission so it would be nice if the commission would get the debate back on the schedule”.

Further, Morgenstern said that Trump would be ‘happy to show up’ to trade verbal blows with Biden. He, however, also added that if the CPD doesn’t reschedule the debate, Trump would do some type of public engagement that night, potentially a town hall event. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has already announced a town hall event for Thursday night, the day the debate was scheduled to take place.

READ: Trump's Task: Resetting Campaign That GOP Fears Is Slipping

Trump ‘fit’ to resume public engagements

Morgenstern’s comments come after White House Physician Dr Sean P Conley on Saturday said President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 PCR sample reveals that he is no longer a transmission risk to others. The President’s advanced diagnostic test shows that "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus" in his body, he added. The doctors said that Trump is fit to resume public engagements.

Meanwhile, with second debate cancelled and the third and final debate set to take place on October 22, Biden has said that he will follow the advice of medical experts as to whether he will appear in public with Trump again following the latter’s diagnosis. The Democratic leader added that he would not attend a debate if the President still tested positive for the virus. While calling it a ‘serious problem,’ Biden said that he will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic. He further added that what the doctors say is the right thing to do.

(Image: AP)

READ: Anthony Fauci Accuses Trump Campaign Of Twisting His Word In New Advertisement

READ: Twitter Flags Trump's 'immune' From COVID-19 Tweet Citing Content Guideline Violation

