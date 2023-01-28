Nichols' Mother Says Police 'brought Shame' To Black Community As He Cried For Her In Pain

As seen in the latest bodycam footage released by the Memphis Police Department, the 29-year-old Black man, Tyre Nichols, who died after he was pursued by the Memphis officers earlier this month, was seen calling out for his mother "mom, mom" as he was kicked and beaten to the ground by the police.

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon in an interview on Friday morning, Nichol's mother, RowVaughn Wells, said that the five officers who have since been criminally charged, “brought shame to their own families” and “brought shame to the entire Black community.” “They beat my son like a piñata,” she told Lemon. “Those men, if you combine their weights, they all – it was over 1000 pounds, beating and beating a 150-pound person to death,” the grieving mother added. Furthermore, Wells said that those “bad officers” who used force on her now-dead son must be removed from the police department.

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis. Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert.

Nichols's mother clarified that while many people believed that it was mostly the White police officers who used brutality and coercion, it may not be entirely true. "We only try to go after White officers. That’s not true,” she said. “We don’t care what colour the officer is. We want bad officers taken off the force. We know there are a lot of great officers, I know. But there are bad officers, too. And those are the ones that we need to get rid of.”

The Memphis police released more than an hour of footage beating of Tyre Nichols, which the victim's mother said she could not see. She also noted that what the police were describing the man as “was not my son,” adding that he was a "mama's boy" and innocent. The police had also denied Wells' request initially to go to the hospital and see her son.

“They have put their own families in harm’s way. They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community,” said late Nichol's mother, fighting the tears. “I feel sorry for them. I really do. I really feel sorry for them, because they didn’t have to do this," she added.

Warning: Graphic content viewer discretion needed

When you see black American police officers, with body cams, doing this to another black American, you get an idea about what US military have done in #Iraq, #Afghanistan and other countries around the world.#TyreNichols #TyreNicholsVideo #MemphisPolice pic.twitter.com/OVjE1V1Eb4 — أحمد حسيني (@A_Hossainy) January 28, 2023

'They beat him to pulp'

The mother said that her door was "banged" by the officers, who informed her that Nichols was detained for driving under the influence. They also informed that pepper spray and a Taser were used on her son for fleeing and that he was in the hospital, attended by the paramedics. “The doctor proceeded to tell me that my son had gone into cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing,” she said. “This doesn’t sound consistent to somebody being tased or pepper sprayed,” she quoted the police as saying.

“When my husband and I got to the hospital and I saw my son, he was already gone. They had beat him to a pulp,” Wells told Don.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The five Memphis, US police officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills, Jr. —were discharged from the department on January 20. The officers have been charged with second-degree murder, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, two charges of official misconduct, and one charge of official oppression after the incident that killed Nichols. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the police brutality that led to the Black man's death.

US President Joe Biden said that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video” of the beating, adding that those who see it will be “justifiably outraged.” “Yet, once again, America mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve," said Vice President Kamala Harris. Video images will “open wounds that will never fully heal," she added.

Nichols was pulled over by the Memphis cops on January 7, for allegedly reckless driving. He was chased and confronted by the police. The officers were seen in the bodycam footage restraining Nichols on the ground, kicking and beating him brutally. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later announced the 29-year-old's death.