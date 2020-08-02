Nike Releases Flawless Split-screen Advertisement Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Watch

Nike released a new advertisement on July 30 which is being hailed as one of the best advertisements ever made because of its exceptional editing. The renowned sports brand shared the uplifting advertisement on Twitter where one can see athletes from almost all games played across the world, particularly those sponsored by Nike. The video released by the brand shows a split-screen and has a voiceover of the American football player, Megan Rapinoe with a motivational narration and a message to get through the tough times that have currently clenched the world in its tight grip.

Read: Nike To End Indian Team Sponsorship After Sales Drop, BCCI To Declare Tenders Soon: Report

The advertisement features clips from various games and of multiple athletes and the blend between the split-screen is so perfect that it becomes absolutely impossible to find a flaw. The advertisement also features a clip of the Indian women's cricket team, whose jersey id sponsored by Nike, where the Women in Blue can be seen cheering together before the start of their innings to boost each others' morales. The advertisement also features Tennis players Rafael Nadal, Serena and Venus Williams, Basketball player LeBron James, French footballer Mbappe, and Portuguese star Christiano Ronaldo among others. The advertisement also featured some of the moments of protests against racial injustice during sporting events in the US.

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Read: Virat Kohli Won Contract With Nike Before RCB Or Team India: Ex-selector Jatin Paranjpe

COVID-19 and sports

The coronavirus pandemic has currently halted all major sporting leagues and tournaments across the world owing to the ongoing health crisis. Sporting events were either cancelled or postponed as coronavirus pandemic raged havoc across the globe. Meanwhile, in some countries suspended events are kickstarting with precautionary measures in place such as games without spectators and among other things such as regular COVID-19 tests of players and staff members.

Read: Barcelona Set To Sue Nike Over Sale Of Defective Football Kits: Report

Read: BCCI Likely To Lose Nike As Kit Sponsor After 14 Years Due To Lockdown Losses: Report