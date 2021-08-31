Nike Sanctions 'extra Special' Week Off For Employees 'to Prioritise Mental Health'

In a heartwarming gesture, Nike has sanctioned a fully offline whole week "powering down" to prioritise the mental health of staff at its Oregon State head office. The footwear brand said that it has allowed the long week off to help its employees "destress" and recover from the burnout of the Covid-19 pandemic. The currently running week off will continue until September 3, Nike said.

"Nike HQ is also powering down for a full week off starting next Monday," said Matt Marazzo, Nike Head of insights, Oregon.

The sportswear giant took to social media platform LinkedIn to announce the destress holiday. "In just about an hour, teams at Nike will start closing their laptops for our regular Summer Friday hours. But today is extra special," said a post by Nike Head of insights Matt Marazzo. Hoping this week-long holiday to ensure better performance, Marazzo asserted, "I'm hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward."

"Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work," Matt Marazzo said.

"It's not just a week off for the team"

Nike seniors urged the employees to utilize the week off completely and spend as much time with friends, family, and loved ones. In the statement, the company acknowledged the roughness of the past year with pandemic and subsequent difficulties. "[The] past year has been rough - we're all human! and living through a traumatic event!" Marazzo wrote.

In the statement, Marazzo spoke for the company and asserted that the "week off" is not just for the team to enjoy a weekend but because Nike does "prioritize mental health and still get work done." As per a BBC report, this also reflects that despite the pandemic, the sportswear brand made a whopping profit and got its stock up by 20%. Nike followed the steps of the dating app Bumble that gifted all employees a fully offline week-long vacation in June.

Bumble's "paid vacation" to give employees a break

In June, Bumble shut down its offices for a week-long burnout recovery for employees. The head of editorial content Clare O' Connor took to Twitter to announce the "paid, fully offline one-week vacation." The spokesperson said that the decision was well thought of considering the challenging times of the pandemic wherein the workforce needed some time away for mental and physical growth and peace. Bumble made its stock market debut recently and displayed a rapid growth in business during the pandemic.

(Image: Unsplash/representative)