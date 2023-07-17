Nikki Haley Believes US Secret Service Covered Up Cocaine-White House Scandal

In the White House-Cocaine scandal, Nikki Haley has blamed the Secret Service for hiding the genuine source of cocaine found at the White House in an effort to protect Hunter Biden. The Former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential contender said, "I strongly believe this is a coverup for either Hunter, or someone very close to the president, and they don’t want to say who it is."

Is Haley accusing the US Secret Service of hiding the truth?

Notably, approximately 1 gram of cocaine was discovered in a storage locker inside the West Wing's executive entrance made by a Secret Service agent on July 2. Previously, it was reported that the locker was not in view of any cameras, reported a US-based news outlet.

However, Haley strongly disagreed with this theory and pointed out that the vestibule where the locker is located is just feet away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office. Further, she has emphasised the high level of security in the area, based on her own experience as a member of the National Security Council.

Is the Secret Service shielding Biden's son?

Recently, the Secret Service declared that they were unable to identify how the cocaine ended up in the West Wing and swiftly closed the 11-day investigation. While making the announcement on closing the probe, the agency stated that the drug had no usable DNA or fingerprints.

Meanwhile, the white house has made no response to the questions about whether the cocaine came from a member of the first family. Rather, the Biden administration has dismissed inquiries on the matter as "irresponsible''.

How many times have drugs been found on the property?

This brings the total number of times that drugs have been found at the White House since Biden's presidency to three, keeping the recent scandalous discovery of cocaine in mind. On Thursday, July 13, a new development surfaced in which a spokesperson for the US Secret Service confessed that the federal agency landed upon small traces of marijuana on the premises of the executive mansion last year, not once but twice.