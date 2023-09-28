Nikki Haley, Tik Tok, Ramaswamy And Why She Feels Dumber Every Time She…

The second GOP primary debate was anything but ordinary, as candidates sparred on various issues, culminating in a surprising showdown over TikTok—a platform synonymous with dance trends, viral videos, and youthful exuberance. What made this exchange truly peculiar was the unexpected appearance of an ad during the ensuing commercial break. More on that later.

The TikTok debate took center stage when GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clashed in a heated exchange. The bone of contention was Ramaswamy's use of the Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok. The platform has faced intense scrutiny over national security concerns and had been banned from government devices, as declared by the White House earlier this year.

Here is what you need to know

Haley, known for her directness, did not mince words. She said: “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media assets that we could have,” Haley said. “Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say," referring to Ramaswamy's active presence on TikTok. According to a report from Axios, this comment underscored the divisive nature of TikTok within the Republican candidates' circle, further fueling the debate over whether the app poses genuine national security threats. Moments after the contentious TikTok clash, Fox News aired an advertisement for none other than TikTok itself! The irony of it did not go unnoticed.

Biden campaign's ads were also aired during the debate

The Biden campaign also released its first anti-Trump ad of the 2024 election cycle. Aired just before the debate commenced, the ad targeted former President Trump's record with autoworkers. It claimed that, during his presidency, Trump passed tax breaks for the wealthy while manufacturing plants in Michigan shuttered, resulting in the loss of manufacturing jobs. It is important to flag the fact that when this ad was aired, Trump was in Michigan, courting union workers. US is currently witnessing a historic strike by autoworkers and they have significant political influence.