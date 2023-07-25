Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump 'cant Win A General Election', Predicts Fourth Indictment

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley exhibited no confidence in her once-boss Donald Trump, blatantly stating that the former US President can in no way win a general election. Speaking to CNBC, the erstwhile South Carolina governor stressed, “We can’t have, as Republicans, him as the nominee. He can’t win a general election. That’s the problem."

She insisted that instead, "We’ve got to go and have someone who can actually win." But if things do turn out in Trump's favour, Haley admitted that she won't refrain from supporting him in a bid to prevent having incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president.

“I would support him because I am not going to have a President Kamala Harris,” she said referring Harris, who will take over the commander-in-chief role if something were to happen to US President Joe Biden. “We can’t afford that. That is not going to happen," she continued.

Trump, Haley eye the White House

Both Trump and Haley are partaking in the race to the White House next year. While the former has a 33.3 point lead over the Republican field, the latter lags behind at the fifth place, according to a new RealClearPolitics average of polls. But the former UN Ambassador has asserted that it is still too soon to tell.

“This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. We’re just getting started. This will really start to shake up post-Labor Day,” she said during the interview on Monday. The 51-year-old also said that Trump's legal perils stand in his way to becoming the next president, and a 'fourth indictment" might be on the cards.

Earlier in April, the 77-year-old was slammed with his first indictment by a Manhattan court for allegedly falsifying records in order to cover up his dalliance with adult actor Stormy Daniels. Two months later, he was arraigned on a whopping 37 counts for purportedly hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate. To top it off, Trump admitted last week that he could be indicted over his alleged involvement in US Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.