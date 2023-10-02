Nikki Haley Team Raps Donald Trump Campaign's ‘creepy & Desperate' Birdcage Gift

In the recent update on the US Presidential election, Nikki Haley’s campaign laughed at the gift from former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday, October 1. Her campaign has called it "creepy". This remark by her came after Trump’s team left a birdcage and some bird food outside Haley’s hotel room in Iowa in the wee hours of the morning, reported the New York Post.

Notably, Trump's criticism came for the woman he had appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. The Haley campaign expressed confusion over the situation in response, reported the New York Post. In a press release, Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney said, "This behaviour is weird, creepy, and desperate from a former president feeling the pressure.” Further, she added, "It’s more proof that it’s time to leave the drama behind. America is better than this. Let’s go.”

Haley takes another swipe at Trump

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, US presidential candidate 2024 Nikki Haley wrote, "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room….” With the tweet, she also posted an image of the snide keepsake on social media platforms.

After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room…#PrettyPatheticTryAgain#YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe pic.twitter.com/htbSumo58r — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 1, 2023

Haley's tweet came after former US President Donald Trump attacked harshly on Truth Social. Taking to the social media platform, Trump wrote, "MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! ''I will never run against our great President,” she said, “he has done an outstanding job.” To which I responded, “How nice of you to say, Nikki,” knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, “bearing gifts.”" While concluding the Truth message, he wrote, "Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Notably, this is not the first time Donald Trump has come up with the “Birdbrain” jibe. Rather he has a long-standing practice of brainstorming for insulting nicknames for his opponents. For example, Trump has called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron” and “DeSanctimonious,” among other broadsides. He has also christened President Biden, “Crooked Joe”.