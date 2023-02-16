Nikki Haley: The 'Proud' Daughter Of Indian Immigrants Taking On Donald Trump

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations, has announced her candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections. The 51-year-old Republican vying for the presidential nomination and thus going up against Donald Trump. Haley has been a trailblazer for years. She is part of a long list of Indian-origin leaders who have made a global mark. Announcing her presidential run, on Tuesday, Haley called herself a 'proud daughter of Indian immigrants'.

When I ran for Governor, people asked, “Nikki who?”



But together—we won.



Then we cut taxes, created thousands of jobs, and revitalized our economy. Business journals started calling South Carolina the Beast of the Southeast – which I loved!



“I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants and I am blessed that they are here today,” Haley said during her presidential announcement speech. “My parents left India in search of a better life, they found it in Bamberg South Carolina, population 25,000,” she added. The former US ambassador to the UN then went on to talk about her experience growing up in South Carolina. “Our little town came to love us, but it wasn’t always easy, we were the only Indian family, and nobody knew who we were, what we were or why we were there,” she said. The Republican leader has always embraced her Indian roots, however, her critics have often mocked her over her name and accused her of using the immigrant card.

I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants, as the wife of a combat veteran, and the mom of two amazing children. I’ve served as governor of the great state of South Carolina and as America’s ambassador to the UN. Above all else, I’m a grateful American citizen who knows… https://t.co/C0SinWInqe — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 15, 2023

Nikki Haley's Indian roots and the scrutiny that followed

Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to Indian Punjabi-Sikh immigrants at Bamberg County Hospital in Bamberg South Carolina. According to the South Carolina daily newspapers, The Times and Democrat, her father was a professor at Punjab Agricultural University and her mother has a degree in law from the University of Delhi.

Haley used her middle name as her first name from way before she entered mainstream politics. After she got married, she decided to adopt her husband’s last name. It was in the year 1996 when she married Micahel Haley and became Nikki Haley.

In the past, she has been accused by cynics of “whitewashing her name”. In September last year, on ABC’s The View, host Sunny Hostin called her a “chameleon” and took a potshot at her for her name. “There are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicities so that we can pass so that we don’t have to go by…,” Hostin said on the American daytime political talk show. The comment by the former lawyer was heavily criticised by netizens.

Nikki then took to Twitter, to make it clear that her name is an Indian name and called out The View host’s hypocrisy. “Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name…,” Haley wrote on Twitter. The Republican leader’s spokesperson Ken Farnaso, then slammed Hostin, over her comments, The Independent reported.

With this, the former US ambassador to the UN will go up against her former boss, business tycoon-turned-politician, Donald Trump. Expressing her optimism about winning the 2024 Presidential race, Haley said she has never lost a race. “So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out. I’ve never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I am not going to lose now,” she concluded.