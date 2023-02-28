Nikki Haley Tweets COVID 'came From Chinese Lab', Affirms Not A Cent To China

US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley openly shared her viewpoint about China on Monday as she continued to push her plan. On social media platforms, she has affirmed cutting off funding to China. This was written by the Republican representative Nikki Haley on a social media platform, Twitter. Notably, the statement from Haley comes after the US Energy Department reportedly assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic has happened due to the Chinese lab leak.

Taking to Twitter, Nikki Haley wrote, "COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China."

COVID 19 likely came from a Chinese lab. Cut US aid. Not a cent to Communist China. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 27, 2023

Earlier, Haley had pledged that she would "cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us." Further, she has hit hard the "anti-American countries" and has vowed to launch a crackdown. The Republican representative said, " A proud America doesn’t waste our people’s hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends."

US department of energy report

According to the updated and classified 2021 US energy department study, the Covid-19 pandemic virus has most likely emerged from a laboratory leak and was not part of a weapons programme, as per media reports. The results have come after studying and examining how the virus has emerged and then were updated to the document from the Office of National Intelligence director Avril Haines. This study has been provided to the White House and senior American lawmakers. According to the National Security adviser, Jake Sullivan, some elements of the intelligence community have reached conclusions on one side, some on the other, and a number have said they just don’t have enough information to be sure.