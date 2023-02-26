Nikki Haley Vows To Cut 'every Cent' Of Foreign Aid To 'enemies' Like China, Pakistan

US presidential aspirant Nikki Haley vowed to launch a crackdown on "anti-American countries" by not channeling taxpayer money towards foreign aid, a sharp contrast from the Biden administration's foreign policies. In an op-ed published in the New York Post on Friday, the former US ambassador to the UN rebuked previous Democratic and GOP administrations for providing massive aid to their geopolitical adversaries, noting that last year, Washington used $46 billion to aid nations such as Pakistan, Iraq, and China.

"American taxpayers still give money to Communist China for ridiculous environment programs, despite the obvious threat China poses to Americans. We give money to Belarus, which is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s closest ally. We even give money to Communist Cuba — a country our own government has designated as a state sponsor of terrorism," she wrote.

"This is not just Joe Biden. It’s been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past. They typically operate on autopilot, with no consideration for the conduct of the countries that receive our aid," she added.

"The Washington bureaucracy and its defenders in Congress inevitably dig in to save these global giveaways. It will take a determined president to root out these taxpayer rip-offs," she continued.

Haley targets Pakistan, Iraq in op-ed

Haley's op-ed mainly targetted Iraq and Pakistan, the two nations where terrorist groups are rampant and administrations are anti-America. She also criticised the US government for restoring funding to the United Nations Relief and Works agency, which, according to the Republican, "covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel."

Haley pledged that if she wins the presidential race, she would "cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us." "A strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn’t waste our people’s hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," she wrote.