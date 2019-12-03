Nine Members Of US Business Family Die In South Dakota Plane Crash

Nine people representing four generations of an Idaho Falls family were killed in a plane crash in South Dakota while travelling back home after a pleasant hunting trip. The flight Pilatus PC-12 shortly crashed after take off at about 12:30 (18:30 GMT) local time from Chamberlain. Officials confirmed that three other family members survived the crash. The victims were Jim Hansen Sr and his two sons Kirk and Jim Jr who served as executives at Conrad & Bischoff, a petroleum company, and at skincare brand Kyani, which they established.

The crash in the US state of Dakota took the lives of nine people which included two children and injured three others on November 30, according to the officials. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine turboprop plane, the Pilatus PC-12, crashed shortly after taking off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport. Theresa Maule Rossow, Brule County state's attorney said that among the dead was the plane's pilot and a total of 21 people had been aboard the flight. She said that three survivors were taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls. The flight took off from the airport just before noon local time. It was heading towards Idaho Falls Regional Airport in the western state of Idaho.

Investigation underway

The FAA conducted investigations on the crash site and also added that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be in charge of the investigation. The NTSB tweeted that the team of investigators are investigating the reason for a plane crash. South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing severe conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm has been warned which remains in effect until midday Sunday. It also added that the snow could possibly reduce visibility. The state's attorney office said that the law enforcement officers should be commended for their brave actions to rescue the victims in the extreme weather conditions.

