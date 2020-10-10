Nine People Test Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Trump's Minnesota Rally

The state's infectious disease director, Kris Ehresmann said, a total of nine people from the United States President Donald Trump's rally in Minnesota on September 18 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. CNN quoted Ehresmann as saying, “Nine cases reported attending the rally. One case was known to be infectious. There were two hospitalizations that were associated with that. One who is in intensive care and no deaths at this point”. This comes after Trump announced that he will be holding a rally in Florida.

Trump recovers from the virus

Trump had consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, even after White House staff and allies were exposed and sickened. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May. However, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus earlier in October. Taking to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis, the US President had said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. On the second day of his testing positive, Trump was flown to a military hospital.

However, on October 6, Trump told Americans to ‘get out there’ and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House after four days of emergency treatment. After returning, Trump climbed up to the South Portico stairs, instead of the elevators, to go to his residence. After taking off the mask, the US President stood up in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes and saluted Marine One. In a recorded video message, Trump, while referring to the deadly virus, said, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it”. He added, “We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful”.

(Image Credits: AP)