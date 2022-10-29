No Country Should Stand In Way Of Designating Terrorists: US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said "all relevant parties" should support the resolutions to designate terrorists under the United Nations Security Council's 1267 list.

In a recorded message to a special meeting of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai, he noted that six US citizens were among those who died in the November 2008 terror attacks in the city.

“We stand in solidarity with India and all nations that lost people on that day. But we must do more than mourning. We have the responsibility to the victims and people everywhere to bring justice to the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks and their masterminds,” he said.

“This is why the United States is working with India and other partners for 14 years because when we allow the architects of these attacks to go unpunished, we send a message to terrorists everywhere that their heinous will be tolerated,” he said.

Many members of the Security Council, including the United States, have adopted its sanctions against the terrorists behind these attacks, Blinken pointed out.

“But our efforts are more effective when we act together which is why we work with India to put forth nomination to designate several terrorists to UN 1267 committee. All relevant parties should support these resolutions and no nation should stand in their way,” the US Secretary of State said.

The `1267 list' is a list of terrorists affiliated to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Blinken's statement came after China earlier this month put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to blacklist Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Talah Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

The proposal had sought to add Hafiz Talah Saeed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC.

This was the fifth time in four months that China put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists.

Blinken in his message also said that nations have the responsibility to avoid future attacks like 26/11.

