'No Decisions On Force Posture': Blinken Says US Still Reviewing Afghan Peace Deal

The Biden administration is currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken said as the deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan nears. “I don't want to prejudge the outcome of that review,” Blinken told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on March 10. Additionally, he also stressed that American officials were pushing forward for a “meaningful negotiation” between the Taliban and Afghanistan hoping to nix the destruction in the country.

“There haven't been any decisions made yet on force posture when it comes to May 1 but as we are doing the review we are also pressing ahead with the diplomatic effort to try to drive the two parties to negotiate and to put in place agreements that would be the foundation for a just and durable peace in Afghanistan,” Blinken was quoted as saying by AP. READ | Working closely with Afghan parties to encourage progress on political settlement, ceasefire: US

The US has been a key negotiator between the Ghani-led Afghan government and the Taliban, an insurgent group that still holds control over a significant portion of the country. A conditional agreement between the US, Afghanistan, and the Taliban was inked on February 29, 2020. As per the deal, the US would withdraw its troops from the country, latest by May 1, 2021, in exchange for compliance by the Taliban. However, the deal has been under constant jeopardy with the Taliban continuing ambush attacks.

'Enlisting other nations'

Blinken said that the US was also in the process of enlisting other countries in the peace-making efforts. Answering a question by one of the Congress members, he reasoned that states which neighbor Afghanistan including America’s arch-enemy Iran have a “huge stake” in Afghanistan not being a terrain for the civil war that spills over the borders and influence their internal affairs.