'No Indication Of Alien Activity': White House On 'unidentified Object' Taken Down In US

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off the Monday press briefing by addressing the highly talked about conspiracy theories that were going around over the UFO debacle. In the briefing, Pierre made it clear that there was “no indication” that the infamous unidentified objects are related to “aliens” or any other “extraterrestrial activity". On Monday, the United States Press Secretary and the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, addressed the media at a press briefing. In the press briefing the two US officials answered several questions related to the recent detection of unidentified objects over the US and North American airspace.

“One last thing before I turn it over to the Admiral. I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns”, Pierre stated on Monday. Following the peculiar remarks from the United States press secretary, the press briefing room burst into laughter. “Again, there is no indication of aliens or [extra]terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that. And it was important for us to say that from here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it,” she added. The reporters were quick to hurl questions at the US official. When asked if the White House would tell the people if the objects really had to do anything with the aliens? “I’m just — you know, I loved “E.T.,” the movie. But I’m gon — I’m just going to leave it there,” she quipped.

Perrie puts an end to Internet speculations

With these remarks, the US White House Secretay managed to put an end to all sorts of speculations that were flying around over the issue. From speculations about a possible alien invasion to other bizarre conspiracy theories over the incidents, Netizens left no stone unturned. “The aliens coming to see Rihanna's halftime show before getting shot down,” one user wrote on Twitter, referring to the performance given by the American singer at the Super Bowl halftime show. Another user shared a video of a person dressed as an alien chasing a man on the streets, “Meanwhile in the US and Canada……#Michigan #UFO #UFOs #ufotwitter #Alaska #Pentagon #Canada #Aliens,” the user wrote.