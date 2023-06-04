No NATO-like Alliance In The Indo-Pacific: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington is not trying to create a NATO-like alliance in the Indo-Pacific region at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. Austin reiterated his statements during the security conference in 2022, "We're not trying to create NATO in the Indo-Pacific."

Austin stated, "It is rightful that European countries would remain interested in making sure that we have (a) good relationship with” other nations in the area. He discussed the tense relationship between the US and China and warned that a fight in the Taiwan Strait would be disastrous.

"Conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating," Austin said. "So we are determined to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. And so are a growing number of countries around the world."

Tensions between US &China climbed since Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

"We won’t be deterred by dangerous operational behaviour at sea or in international airspace. The People’s Republic of China continues to conduct an alarming number of risky intercepts of U.S. and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace," Llyod added.

Since then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August last year despite Beijing's protests, tensions between China and the US have shot. China denounced Pelosi's visit, which it saw as an endorsement of secession, and began extensive military drills close to the island.

Austin added that due to the current condition of relations, he has not yet taken part in any bipartisan discussions with his Chinese counterpart which have him"deeply concerned that the PRC (People's Republic of China) has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries."

Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu greeted each other at the Shangri-La forum dinner event on Saturday but did not engage in any significant conversation. The Chinese government rebuffed Austin's invitation to meet with them outside the conference, as he stated in May.