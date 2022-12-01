‘No One’s Ever Done As Much As..’: Did Biden Just Brag About Being Greatest US President?

Tooting his own horn, Joe Biden seemed to say during an address on Wednesday that he is the greatest president in the history of the United States, before ending his confident statement with a “period.” "I tell you what. No one’s ever done as much as president as this administration’s doing. Period,” the US president said, according to Fox News.

Biden made the remark during the opening ceremony of the White House Tribal Nations Summit, which focuses on highlighting the efforts that are being taken by the US government to uplift Tribal communities. Beginning his speech, the president admitted that he is bound to make mistakes, and so, Americans should not be hesitant in correcting him. "Don’t hesitate to correct me when I make [them]. I know you; you won’t hesitate,” he said at the summit as the audience broke into a laugh.

The Tribal Nations Summit is held at the Department of the Interior in Washington DC, and provides prominent tribal figures a platform to engage in insightful discussions with top US officials and find out ways to make sure America’s indigenous communities can thrive.

Is Biden truly the greatest president in American history?

His confident statement seems to come as a full circle of what he said in 2016 on ABC’s Good Morning America. “I think I would have been the best president. No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that,” Biden had said on the show years ago.

Meanwhile, although Biden has seemed to call himself the greatest president in terms of performance, the United States has tried to deal with a series of challenges and issues since he began his tenure. From skyrocketing gas prices due to inflation to the rising number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, Biden appears to have a long way to go to win the faith of an average American.