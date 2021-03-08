'No Place In Government': New York Senate Majority Leader Asks Governor Cuomo To Resign

State Senate’s Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down from his position for “the good of the state”. In the latest sign of heightened pressure against Cuomo from the members of his own party to step aside amid allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, Stewart-Cousins said in a statement to the Associated Press on Sunday that state needs to be governed “without daily distraction”. However, the Democratic governor had said on Sunday that he has no plans to step down.

In a statement to the news agency, New York’s Senate Majority Leader said, “New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

"We have more allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid nursing home data and questions surrounding the construction of a major infrastructure project," she added.

Stewart-Cousin joined a growing number of state Democratic lawmakers who are calling for Cuomo to step down who appears to be losing his grip on the state capitol he ruled for a decade. Earlier, New York State Assembly Carl Heastie in a tweet Sunday said he shares the same sentiment as Stewart-Cousins regarding the governor’s ability to lead the state.

"The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere," Heastie said.

He added, "We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

‘No Way I Resign’ Says Cuomo

While the two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Cuomo amid allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace and COVID-19 death toll spiking, the three-term governor said “there is no way I resin”. As two more women who worked for Cuomo publicly accused him of inappropriate behaviour, he said, “They don't override the people's will, they don't get to override elections.”

Cuomo said, “I was elected by the people of New York state. I wasn't elected by politicians.” As per the Associated Press report, there was a brief phone call between Cuomo and Stewart-Cousins before the press conference when the New York governor said that they would have to impeach him as he wouldn’t resign.

