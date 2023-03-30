No Reason For China To 'overreact' To Taiwan President's Transit: US

According to US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, there is no cause for China to overreact to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the US. The US envoy further said that the transits have been consistent with the longstanding policy of Washington. This comes after the Chinese spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said that China has opposed Tsai Ing-wen's planned "transit" visit to the US to meet US officials and would take resolute countermeasures in such an event, reported a local US newspaper.

On Wednesday Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen marked a 10-day visit to Central America, which would include transit in the US, as per CNN reports. Notably, China fired multiple missiles and launched military drills around Taiwan last year in August. this happened during the visit of the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her visit also strained the bilateral ties between US and China. The transit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen would go through New York over the next few days en route to Central America, as per the press statement released on Wednesday. The same has been confirmed by Taiwan's President Tsai who shared that she would be going through the United States on her return to Taiwan next week via Los Angeles.

Is China furious over the Taiwanese President's visit to the US?

While talking about the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Central America, on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region. We firmly oppose any visit by the leader of the Taiwan authorities to the US in any name or under whatever pretext." Further, Ning has stressed that "US's having any form of contact with the Taiwan authorities" would be firmly opposed by China. "China has repeatedly protested the US side on Tsai's so-called stopover in the US," said the Chinese FM.



However, according to the US House Speaker, Vedant Patel, the transits of the United States are based on longstanding US practices consistent with our unofficial nature of relations with Taiwan. "There is no reason to take countermeasures. There's no reason for Beijing to turn this transit, which is consistent with longstanding US policy, into something it's not or to overreact", said the US House speaker Patel. Further, Patel affirmed that the US oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side and "doesn't support Taiwan's independence, and we continue to expect that cross-strait differences be resolved through peaceful means."