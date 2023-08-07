Donald Trump Demands Judge Chutkan's Recusal In Jan. 6 Case 'on Very Powerful Grounds'

Former US President Donald Trump said that he cannot get a “fair trial” with the judge who was appointed in the 2020 election interference case. On Sunday, the business mogul-turned-politician went on a rampage on his social media platform TruthSocial and unleashed a fresh set of attacks on US District Court Judge Tanya Chuktan.

The rant came days after the former US president pleaded not guilty to four federal charges hurled against him in the election interference case. The charges stemmed from a Department of Justice investigation into his alleged effort in overturning the 2020 presidential elections that ultimately led to the brutal January 6 capitol riots.

“No way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial, in Washington DC. There are many reasons for this, but just one is that I am calling for a federal takeover of this filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment to our nation, where murders have just shattered the all-time record, other violent crimes have never been worse and tourists have fled. The federal takeover is very unpopular with potential area jurors, but necessary for safety, greatness and for all the world to see,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

In a separate post, he lashed out at the District judge who was assigned to him in the case. The ex-US president made it clear that his team will ask for the recusal of Justice Chuktan. “There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge “assigned” to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change out of DC,” he added.

A judge known for her toughness

Justice Chuktan, who was appointed by the Obama administration, is known for giving out tough judgments in the case related to Capitol riots in the past. Nearly two years ago, Judge Chuktan rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent his White House records from being investigated by the House committee appointed for the January 6 riots, The New York Times reported. “Presidents are not kings,” she wrote in the judgement, adding “and the plaintiff is not president.” The 61-year-old judge has been a trial judge for nearly a decade. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Judge Chutkan obtained her law degree at the University of Pennsylvania.

Trump calls Jack Smith ‘deranged’

During his social media rant, the former US President called Jack Smith “deranged” and highly partisan". He even went on to call the US Department of Justice “very corrupt”. “Deranged Jack Smith and our highly partisan and very corrupt department of injustice, could have brought this Biden “opponent” case years ago, but chose to wait and bring it right in the middle of my election campaign,” Trump wrote.. “No Way!!! I hope you are watching America, our country is being destroyed. Make America Great Again!” he added.