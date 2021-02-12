Non-white Chicago Officers Made Fewer Arrests And Used Lesser Force, Says Study

After analyzing the nature of millions of police records from the year 2012 to 2015, researchers have revealed that Black, Hispanic, and female officers in Chicago made fewer stops and arrests than their white male counterparts, especially for petty crimes. This was done after the researchers studied the nature of their action, the time of day, the race of the civilian and the officer, and many other factors. Jeffrey Fagan, a professor of law at Columbia University who was not involved in the work, has deemed the study as ‘really valuable’.

The 'precise estimates'

Fagan says that a lot of other studies out there have tried to use officer race as a benchmark for discrimination. However, this one has got ‘precise estimates’ of what a police workplace looks like. According to the reports by sciencemag, in the year 2014, an investigative group of journalists and lawyers in Chicago called the Invisible Institute won a court ruling. The ruling forced the police department there to release thousands of complaint records from several previous years. This is how the initial estimates for the study were gathered.

In the year 2019, the researchers started to collaborate with Dean Knox at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and Jonathan Mummolo at Princeton University. These are quantitative social scientists who use massive amounts of data to analyze social policies and behaviours. This is how the behaviour of Chicago police was scrutinized in the most ‘fine-grained way possible’.

When the data was analysed, it was concluded that Black officers in Chicago made far fewer stops and arrests, by 29 per cent and 21 per respectively than their average white counterparts. Also, they used force 32 per cent less frequently. The black officers stopped 17 per cent fewer white civilians than their white counterparts, and 39 per cent fewer Black civilians. A similar pattern was observed in Hispanic officers. It was also concluded that across all races, female officers made fewer stops for minor violations than male officers.

(Image Credits: AP)