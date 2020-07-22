COVID-19: Nonprofit Organisation Helps LA Homeless With Showers, Haircuts And Food

A non-for-profit called ‘Beauty2theStreetz’ has been providing homeless individuals at Skid Row in LA with hot meals, haircuts, showers and full makeovers. Beauty2theStreetz was started 3 years ago by Shirley Raines, 52. The coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, forced Raines and her team of 24 volunteers to take a pause.

Helping the homeless

According to reports, Raines was contacted by a few of her clients who could use social media and was made aware of the fact that homeless shelters had begun to take virus precautions and therefore were accepting fewer people every night meaning that more of her clients were forced to sleep outdoors. She also realized that her clients were desperately in need of the community that the non-profit organization provided and therefore she came up with a strategy to continue helping the community despite the virus.

As per reports and social media posts, Beauty2theStreetz now provides people with free hand sanitizers and masks as well as tents and sleeping bags. In addition, Rained feeds the homeless in the community fast food instead of home-cooked meals in order to reduce any chance of infection.

