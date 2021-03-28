Noose Found Hanging From A Tree Outside St. Mark's Episcopal Church In Washington DC

On Friday, a noose was found hanging from the tree outside St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. A green-roped noose was dangling from a branch of a large tree in the church's courtyard. The church is situated a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol and has a Black Lives Matter banner on the front of the building.

D.C. Councilman Charles Allen took to Twitter and termed it as a "despicable symbol & act of hate". He also informed that the Metropolitan Police Department took cognizance of the matter and at present working with the church leadership.

While speaking to Washington Post, Rev. Michele Morgan said that she was informed about the incident by a church employee and got furious when she looked at the photo. It was shocking for her as the place where she used to talk about love, God and spreading light in the world, on the contrary, this incident was a symbol of 'racialized hatred'. The police department said in a statement that “these types of offences are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable.”

This incident happened as the church was preparing to welcome The Thirteen, a professional vocal ensemble set to Livestream a performance. The production seeks to tackle systemic racism and the man who plays the role of Jesus is Black. However, it is unclear that a specific group was being targeted for their performance.

Morgan added that it might be possible the incident was targeted at folks who are working in this neighbourhood and people of colour. She said that this symbol has no business being in the country, city and certainly not in a church courtyard, reported Washington Post,

Anti-racism banners stolen

In the past year, multiple anti-racism banners have been stolen from city buildings and several black churches. As per Washington Post, earlier, two Black Lives Matter banners were stolen from the premises of the St. Mark’s Church, that read:

All Lives Matter Only If Black Lives Matter

Our Witness Remains The Same: Black Lives Matter

(Image Credits: @charlesallen)