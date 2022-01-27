Nord Stream 2 'won't Move Forward' If Russia Invades Ukraine One Way Or Another, Avers US

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia will not move ahead if Moscow launches an invasion into Ukraine, said the US on Wednesday. United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price told National Public Radio that Washington will “work with Germany” to ensure that the project should not proceed if Russia attacks its neighbouring country as tensions continue to escalate. Price said that US President Joe Biden's administration is communicating with the European nation to ensure that it withstands the loss of the Nord Stream 2 project.

“I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” Price told National Public Radio. “I’m not going to get into the specifics. We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward.”

Germany on Nord Stream 2 and Russia's aggression

It is to note that Germany's ambassador to Washington, Emily Haber on Thursday appeared to endorse a hardening of the position in remarks. Taking to Twitter she averred that the “US and Germany jointly declared last summer: if Russia uses energy as a weapon or if there is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, Russia will have to pay a high price.” Haber said, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made it evident that “nothing will be off the table, including Nord Stream 2.”

The US and Germany jointly declared last summer: if Russia uses energy as a weapon or if there is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, Russia will have to pay a high price.@OlafScholz and @ABaerbock stated clearly: nothing will be off the table, including Nord Stream 2. — Emily Haber (@GermanAmbUSA) January 26, 2022

Price’s remarks and Haber's affirmation came as Russia said that it received a written response from US and NATO over Moscow’s security proposals that were submitted last month. Moscow also held security talks with western nations and continued its military buildup. Blinken said that in response to Russia, the United States reiterated its pledge to uphold NATO’s “open door” policy and offered a “principled and pragmatic evaluation” of the Kremlin’s concerns.

In the security proposals, Russia demanded NATO troops pull back from eastern Europe and stop its neighbour, Ukraine from joining the alliance. However, the US, NATO and other allies such as France and Germany have rejected Moscow’s position on former Soviet Union members’ inclusion in NATO.

(Image: AP)

