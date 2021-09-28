North Korea Accuses US Of 'posing Nuclear Threats', Denounces 'hostile' Policy At UNGA

On the last day of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, North Korea denounced the American policy, citing it as "hostile" and a "clearest expression of its military threats" against Pyongyang. While addressing the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the permanent representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations, Kim Song, said, "The U.S. hostile policy towards the DPRK is not at all abstract. It is in itself military threats and hostile acts we are facing from the U.S. every day".

According to a report published in Xinhua, North Korea's envoy to the United States said, "America has been posing nuclear threats". Song added, "The US has been posing nuclear threats and antagonising the DPRK for more than 70 years," and that U.S. military force is based at numerous military bases in South Korea and maintain, "a war posture ready to take military action against the DPRK at any moment". He also urged the Joe Biden administration to remove military force from the Korean Peninsula.

According to South Korea's military, North Korea launched a short-range missile just as Pyongyang’s envoy took the podium at the UN General Assembly. https://t.co/syzRmroEZq — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 28, 2021

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song denounces US' policy on North Korea

Kim Song also asked the United States to contribute to the peace and stability of the peninsula. He called on the US to come forward and withdraw its "hostile policy" towards the DPRK. Notably, North Korea's Envoy to the US also asked the US administration to prove its policy that they have no hostile intent towards the DPRK. He also stressed that the US administration must show practical action rather than mere words, and the American government needs to remove the double standard towards the DPRK. Meanwhile, South Korea's military said that Kim Song's proposal at the UN General Assembly was like a "short-range missile" off its east coast.

If the United States is really desirous of peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula, they should take the first step towards giving up its hostile policy against the DPRK by stopping permanently the joint military exercises and the deployment of all kinds of strategic weapons which are leveled at the DPRK in and around the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.

Image: AP