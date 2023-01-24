Former US President Donald Trump took it on himself when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not get the "Little Rocket Man" reference Trump had used as a nickname for him. The former President explained it over lunch at the Singapore summit on June 12, 2018, reported South China Morning Post citing a new book by former Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo. Trump started by asking Kim over a meal at the summit, whether he knew who British singer Elton John was, according to the book 'Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love'. When Kim said no, Trump explained that the British singer’s 1972 hit song “Rocket Man” inspired him to give Kim the nickname in 2017.

“Trump said it was a great song, and he intended the reference as a compliment,” Pompeo wrote. Kim and others at the lunch laughed, and the North Korean leader said, “‘Rocket man,’ OK. ‘Little,’ not OK.” During his 2016 race for the White House, Trump gave many of his opponents catchy nicknames. He called Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas “Lyin’ Ted”, former Republican Party Governor Jeb Bush of Florida “Low Energy Jeb”, and Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary”.

Trump first referred publicly to Kim as “Little Rocket Man” on Twitter in 2017 and repeated it in a UN General Assembly speech and throughout his presidency. Kim had thrown insults back in Trump’s direction, calling him “a frightened dog” and a “dotard.”

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump and Kim's historic summit

Kim and Trump met for the first time at the Singapore summit in 2018 to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Pompeo, who is among more than a dozen Republicans who are considering running for president in 2024, recounted the face-to-face in his forthcoming book. "I watched from the meeting room and noticed immediately that my North Korean friend wore platform shoes that left him about a foot shorter than President Trump," he wrote. "At somewhere around five feet five, Chairman Kim could not afford to give an inch — literally."

The Singapore summit made history by simply being the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the longtime enemies. It was filled with pageantry and memorable moments, such as the first handshake, walks in a garden, and a brief glimpse inside Trump’s limousine.