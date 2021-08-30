North Korea's Yongbyon Nuclear Reactor Functional; Discarding Cooling Water: Reports

In a major development, the UN's nuclear watchdog has said that North Korea might have restarted its plutonium-producing Yongbyon nuclear reactor. In its report published Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) asserted that the 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon, a nuclear complex at the heart of North Korea’s nuclear programme, had been discharging cooling water since July, implying that it has been operational.

“There were no indications of reactor operation from early December 2018 to the beginning of July 2021. However, since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,"the IAEA report said. The UN agency has been barred in the socialist state since 2009 but it mamanges to conduct its assesement based on satellite imagery.

'Denuclearisation of Korean peninsula'

Earlier in 2018, then American President Donald Trump held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. The summit, which caught global attention, saw both the leaders inking a joint statement that outlined common goals such as the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. It was then that Kim had committed to working towards “complete denuclearisation." It is imperative to note that till November 2017, Pyongyang tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles and despite his promise, Kim in 2020, threatened to fire nuclear weapons on American soil.

In March, North Korea test-fired its first ballistic missiles as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Soon after the missile tests, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the launches threaten “peace and safety in Japan and the region. Additionally, he also said that he will coordinate with the US and South Korea, both Japanese allies, on the same.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired at around 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. from an area on the North's eastern coast and flew 450 kilometres on an apogee of 60 kilometres before landing in the sea. Speaking to the Associated Press, US Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson Capt. Mike Kafka said the Biden Administration knew about the tests and was continuously monitoring the situation, the Associated Press reported.

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)