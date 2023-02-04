Northeast US Braces For A 'once-in-a-generation' Arctic Blast As Cold Emergency Declared

The north-eastern region in the US has braced for a “once-in-a-generation” Arctic blast on Friday and Saturday, as warned by meteorologists, reported the Guardian. The rigid weather could bring record-breaking low temperatures which affect more than 15 million people who have been living in that region. Dangerous wind chills of -50F (-45 degrees C) in parts of northern New England that are stretching from northern Pennsylvania to Maine have been predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS). According to the warning by the weather service, this cold weather would be continuing through Saturday evening.

Taking to Twitter, National Weather Service wrote, " A powerful cold front will completely sweep through the Northeastern U.S. by tomorrow (Friday) morning to deliver a short-lived but impressive Arctic blast. Below are some of the forecast details through Saturday... https://weather.gov/safety/cold."

Precautions to keep you safe amid cold icy blast

As once-in-a-generation cold hits part of the US, the NWS has urged people to either stay indoors or take precautions against swiftly striking frostbite and hypothermia. Due to the ice storms, at least ten people have been killed while hundreds of thousands of Texans were left without power. In view of the frigid weather, Bostons's Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency for Friday through Sunday and has opened warming centers. In the winter storm, the wind chills factor is the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin. To avoid frostbite and hypothermia, an advisory has been issued in the city that suggested people wear several layers of loose-fitting lightweight, warm clothing.

“Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well,” read the advisory. “Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.”

The advisory also shared tips to keep themselves safe from the Arctic blast which included tips on how to dress up for the weather, heating guidelines for property owners and tenants, heating safety, and emergency home repair resources.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. If you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911.