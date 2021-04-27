'Not Aligned With US View Of Freedom Of Speech': WH After India Curbs On Misleading Posts

Days after Twitter and other social media platforms removed content related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India following a government order, the White House said that the move was not aligned with America's view of freedom of speech around the world. Twitter and other social media platforms have taken down around 1000 posts and URLs after the government asked them to remove content that was critical of handling the current medical crisis or spreading fake news around the Coronavirus pandemic.

US on India's decision to flag tweets related to COVID crisis

When asked to comment on the Indian government's order to Facebook and Twitter to block social media posts on its handling of the pandemic, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "That certainly wouldn't be aligned with our view of freedom of speech around the world."

The Lumen Database, which is a Harvard University initiative that tracks takedown requests said that at least 52 Twitter posts from prominent figures, including opposition politicians, journalists and filmmakers have been censored. According to The Washington Post, Twitter said the posts, which remain visible in the United States and other parts of the world, are being blocked in India in accordance with local regulations. "When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law," a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Post.

"If the content violates Twitter's Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the daily.

India asks social media platforms to remove misleading posts about Coronavirus crisis in India

In a major crackdown on the misuse of social media to spread fake or misleading information about the current COVID-19 situation in India, the Ministry of Information Technology on Sunday directed social media platforms to take down nearly 100 posts or URLs spreading misinformation and creating panic among people about the ongoing crisis. The directions were given on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent escalation of public order through misleading posts carrying unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals.

“It is pertinent to mention that at a time when the entire country is putting up a brave and honest effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, certain people are misusing social media to create panic in the society. Government welcomes criticisms, genuine requests for help as well as suggestions, but it is necessary to take action against those misusing the platforms during this grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Following the directions, Twitter has deleted a host of tweets flagged by the Centre as spreading "fake news" about the Coronavirus pandemic. The social media giant clarified that the accounts were not restricted due to criticism of the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis but for spreading fake news by posting old pictures to create panic among the people via their Twitter posts.

India reels under COVID crisis

India is grappling under the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic that led to a record spike of over 3.5 lakh daily cases, which is the highest in the world. So far, India has registered over 1,73,13,163 positive cases, out of which, 1,43,04,382 have successfully recovered and 1,95,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 3,52,991 new cases, 2,19,272 fresh recoveries and 2,812 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 28,13,658.

(Image: AP, PTI, Twitter-Representative)