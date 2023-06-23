Not An Era Of War: PM Modi Reiterates Indian Stance On Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the 21st century is not an era of war while talking about Ukraine during his address before the United States Congress. The Prime Minister had used the phrase back in 2022 when he was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The last few years have seen deeply disruptive developments. With the Ukraine conflict war has written to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region. Since it involved major powers, the outcomes are serious,” PM Modi said in his historic address.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how the war has impacted the Global South. “Countries of the global south have been particularly affected. The global order is based on respect for the principal of the UN Charter. Peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added. Modi’s statement received a standing ovation. “As I said directly and publicly, this story is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy, we should do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering,” Prime Minister insisted.

In the past, PM Modi has made Indian sentiments clear to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy and Russian Vladimir Putin. On the second day of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister made it clear to Zelenskyy that the Russia-Ukraine war “is not a political matter to him." “Russia-Ukraine war is not a political matter for me,” the PM asserted during his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy. He also touched upon the wide array of implications of the ongoing war and highlighted how it has impacted the world. “This was a major matter for the entire world. The war also had all kinds of implications for the world. For me the matter is not political, it is a matter of humanity for me,” he added.

Met President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1srbIIJUB3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi’s meeting with the Ukrainian President took us back to the time the Indian Premier told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is “not an era of war”. “I know that today’s era is not the era for war,” PM Modi told Putin at a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September last year. “We’ve spoken to you many times on the phone before on this, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue — these things help the world. In the coming days, we will get the chance to talk about how to move on to the road to peace, I will also get the chance to better understand your viewpoint,” he insisted.