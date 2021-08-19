United States' top military officer General Mark Milley responded to the criticism surrounding the US pullout from Afghanistan saying that there was nothing that indicated the collapse of the Afghan Army and government in 11 days. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the time frame of the collapse was estimated from months to even years and no one saw the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in just 2 weeks.

"The time frame of the rapid collapse was widely estimated from weeks to months and even years, following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of the Afghan army and the government in 11 days," said General Mark Milley.

He also asserted that there would be plenty of time for criticism however, right now it was important for the US to focus on its contingency mission at hand, and support the soldiers and American citizens who were still at risk.

"The Central command has submitted a variety of plans approved by the Joint Chief of Staff, the Secretary of Defence and the President. These plans are coordinated, synchronized and rehearsed to deal with various scenarios. One of these contingencies is what we are executing right now. Right now, we have to focus on this mission because we have soldiers, American citizens and Afghans who supported us for 20 years, at risk. This is personal and we are going to get them out," he added.

Biden defends withdrawal process

In his first interview ever since the Taliban overran Kabul, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday defended the country's pullout from Afghanistan saying that the overall process of withdrawal could not have been done without any chaos. President Biden told ABC News that the evacuation process in Afghanistan was ongoing and added that the US troops will remain in the country until every single American is evacuated.

There has been severe criticism surrounding the Biden administration and the US government over their 'flawed' plan to withdraw US troops from the war-torn nation. US Congress lawmakers including President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats, have decided to investigate what went wrong in Afghanistan.

US Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement on August 17, "In implementing this flawed plan, I am disappointed that the Biden administration clearly did not accurately assess the implications of a rapid U.S. withdrawal." The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to hold a hearing on the same.