NRI Indians In New Jersey Demand Arnab Goswami's Release; Write To US State Department

A group of Indians led by a Dev Karlekar in New Jersey led a protest demanding the immediate release of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Holding placard which says 'NRI for Arnab' and 'Indian Americans for Arnab', they raised their voice backing Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network.

'We condemn the action of Maharashtra government'

Ankur Vaidya said, "We are in support of Arnab here and demand that the Maharashtra government release him immediately. Moreover, the larger issue in hand is the suppression of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We condemn the action of the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for taking such a dictatorial action against Arnab Goswami for personal vendetta. We have written to the state department to consider the rejection of visas of Maharashtra Chief Minister and anybody associated with the party until they correct this action."

Arnab Goswami taken to Taloja Jail

'I was assaulted in jail', screamed Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as he appealed to the people of India to urge the courts to help him while he was being shifted from judicial custody at the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday.

"My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer."

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

