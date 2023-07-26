NRIs Lament India's Rice Export Ban; Panic Buying, Long Queues, Hoarding In US, Canada

Non-Resident Indians (NRI) in the United States (US) and Canada are lamenting India's ban on the export of non-Basmati rice category to both countries to avert critical food shortages and bring down prices back home. This has triggered widespread panic-buying of the staple at departmental stores, leading to an overnight surge in the prices of rice in many American and Canadian grocery outlets.

The price of a 20-pound or 9 Kg bag of rice surged from Rs 1,312 or $16 to almost Rs 4,101 or $50 in some stores, which cashed on the panic-like situation among Indian Americans.

Overall, the rice prices have spiked by a whopping 11 percent on average. Stores in Canada that cater to South Asian communities implemented caps on the number of bags a customer can buy per family, as well as the prices due to sudden surge in demand.

"They started coming in here and they wanted to buy more and more," Sriram Ramamurthy, the manager of Iqbal Halal Foods in Toronto told Canada's CBC broadcaster. "Each one trying to pick two or three at a time," he added. The store has capped the purchase to just one bag per customer.

Apparently the ban is for non Basmati rice. So Tamil and Telugu community would be most impacted as they consume Sona Masoori rice. They started hoarding as if rice won't be available anywhere else, ever. The fact is that Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican and several immigrants in… pic.twitter.com/s8fRIeubMI — Mr B (@maddyb65) July 22, 2023

"A few desi grocery shops came up with innovative ideas to force customers to spend a minimum of $35-$50 on other items to purchase a single rice bag, which is outrageous," a shopper told PBS Frontline.

'Will not be able to get my hands on it': Canadian Indian customer

An NRI at a Canadian store said, "Came down to the grocery store expecting that panic buying is not gonna be the case in Canada. But I guess the worst happened." He lamented, "]Will] not be able to get my hands on it, I guess." Stores in Australia and elsewhere are also struggling with a hike in the demand for Indian rice.

Several dramatic footages have emerged on social media showing NRIs waiting in the long queues outside departmental stores to hoard the rice bags amid fears of unavailability and shortage. They waited up to several hours outside the stores leaving their jobs as panic-buying of rice started in Texas, Michigan, New Jersey Alabama, Ohio, Illinois California and several other US states.

The prices meanwhile shot up; in one store at Mason, Ohio, the grain was rationed at one 20-pound or 9Kg bag per head for Rs 1,968 or $24, according to the emerging reports.

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, non-resident Indians were seen loading multiple rice bags in their shopping carts, while several others queued with multiple stocks of Indian exported white rice.

“After banning rice exports from India, Indians in the USA buy rice bags,” read the caption of the dramatic video. In yet another footage, a group of shoppers at a departmental store were seen dangling from the shelf full of rice bags to hoard on the stock.

#StopDemeaningManisha



BIDEN’S ECONOMY: India’s rice export ban triggers panic buying in Dallas pic.twitter.com/AkWqV5qx5v — Mark Junkfood (@Junkfood76) July 23, 2023

In the aftermath of the ban on rice exports by India, the situation in the USA



🇺🇸 🇮🇳 @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/MtVndnN2Z0 — Sai Vikas  (@vikkyszone) July 22, 2023

Rice export ban from India triggers chaos across North America.



India 🇮🇳, the world’s biggest rice exporter is completely stopping rice exports.#panicbuying #riceexportban #NRI pic.twitter.com/kWHd4v9ian — Harpreet Kaur ਹਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ (@mysteriouskudi) July 22, 2023

See the consequences of the rice export ban in this Texas video. Is this how treat the American NRIs & Other Indians who contribute so much for our dollar reserve without which our legislators and bureaucrats can have a nice travel abroad. ⁦⁦⁦@narendramodi_in⁩ pic.twitter.com/6fljMxmoc5 — cosmicindian (@cosmicindian) July 22, 2023

#India bans rice exports, sparking chaos Panic inside for rice in America.



Look at the chaos amongst NRI’s for buying rice stock in USA 🇺🇸 #RiceBan pic.twitter.com/AG21Yqw70d — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) July 22, 2023

Jan 10, 2023



PM Narendra Modi reposed lot of faith in vibrant Indian diaspora: Dharmendra Pradhan



Diaspora in Texas after Rice export ban pic.twitter.com/C9VcO6e2lb — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) July 24, 2023

'Will ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in India': GoI on ban

White rice is the most traditionally used stable food by both Indians and the Mexicans living overseas. As the ban took effect, the government announced that the vessels that were loading at the ports would be allowed to export. The government has not banned the parboiled rice, which constituted an estimated 7.4 million tons of exports last year in 2022.

An immediate ban was imposed on the export of non-basmati white rice in order to ensure adequate availability of the essential commodity in the domestic market. "The move has been taken to stabilise the domestic prices of rice that have increased by 11.5% over a year and by 3% over the past month”, according to a government press release.

India is a leading world exporter of rice, shipping almost 40 percent of the world's total demand in over 140 countries. It stopped the export of rise due to the soaring domestic prices and concerns about the shortfall during the next crop yield. Government of India, in a release, said that the prices of rice have risen within the country by a whopping 11.5% over the past year and 3% over the past month amid heavy rainfall and flooding situation across several states.

India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs said the government has decided to amend the export policy "in order to ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market.”

The ban, it said, will take effect immediately. The ban by India is expected to spike the global food prices, trigger shock in the world market and make inflation worse. It comes just days after Russia exited a grain deal to allow Ukrainian wheat the safe passage via the Black Sea lanes during the ongoing war.