NSC Coordinator John Kirby Calls India A 'critical Strategic Partner' For US

Ahead of PM Modi’s historic visit, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby said that India will be a ‘critical strategic partner’ in coming years. The US official gave these remarks at a press briefing on Tuesday. At the press conference, Kirby insisted that there is no partner to the US which is “more consequential than India”. On June 20 (local time) PM Modi will touch down in New York to kick start his trip to the United States. While Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be conferred with an “Official State visit”, PM Modi will create history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice.

“This is a big week here at the White House. This visit will affirm the strong ties between our two countries and elevate our strategic partnership,” Kirby asserted. “India will be a critical strategic partner of the USA in the coming year Since there is no partner more consequential than India,” he further added.

Kirby insisted that both the countries aim to “work towards a world that is more stable, prosperous and resilient” and also suggested how the US is looking forwards to deepening Defence Cooperation with India. “India is a key partner globally. There will be a wide range of discussions between the two delegations. That’s what partners do,” he furthered.

‘The State visit is neither about China nor Russia’: Kirby

In the Tuesday press conference, Kirby insisted that the State visit by the Indian premiere is not about China or Russia. “This State visit is neither about China nor Russia. We are trying to improve the bilateral relationship with India on its own. It’s about focusing on where we are in the relationship and making it more robust,” Kirby stated. “You are gonna see some robust discussions with a deep and solemn respect for Indian choices and certainly with recognitions that India is a sovereign state and it must decide the directions it wishes to take,” he added.

When it comes to areas of discussion, the US official stated that people can expect “meaningful and tangible deliverables” in different categories like health, climate crisis, defence cooperation cyberspace and emerging technologies and people-to-people ties”. Kirby also highlighted how India is important in Biden’s mind. “In Biden’s mind, India is not second tier, it matters significantly to him,” the US official exclaimed. “When you see some of the deliverables, the true global impact of our bilateral relationship is evident. Biden knows that there are very few problems that a nation can solve itself, we need each other,” he concluded.