NSW Rural Fire Service Puts 70ft Billboard In Times Square To Thank US Firefighters

After months of devastation from Australian bushfires, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service recently took out a 70-foot billboard in New York's Times Square to thank all the US and Australian firefighters who helped battle the blazes. In a bid to show appreciation for the American firefighters who risked everything, the fire service uploaded the footage of the humungous billboard onto social media as well.

The video in the billboard read, “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard. Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia. And to the world for all your support."

We wanted to say a big "thank you" to all the firefighters who have worked so hard over the last few months, and to the community for its support. And when we say big, we mean big - 70 feet tall in Times Square, New York. #nswrfs #nswfires #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/HT4vQEgkg4 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 19, 2020

READ: Researchers Install Nesting Boxes For Little Penguins In Western Australia

According to international media reports, dozens of American firefighters were deployed to Australia during the worst of the bushfire season. It was also the first time since 2010 that the US had sent firefighters to Australia. The American firefighters who arrived in Sydney also got a warm welcome and a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause.

Since 2019, the fire emergency predominantly in South West Australia has reportedly claimed over 30 lives, destroyed thousands of home and charred more than 11 million hectares of bush, forest and parks across the nation. In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), the fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere. More than 1,600 firefighters are currently working to slow the spread of fires and shore up containment lines, the NSW Rural Fire Service says. The biggest loss has been to the native animal population, with the casualty count in the hundreds of millions.

READ: Australian Woman Discovers $1 Coin Is Now Worth More Than $3,000

Australian senator seeks investigation

Earlier this month, an Australia Senator also called on the nation's spies to investigate whether 'eco-terrorists' were responsible for the country's bushfires. Concetta Fierrawanti-Wels, a senior member of Australia's ruling Liberal party said that it defies logic that hundreds of bushfires started at the same time.

Speaking in the Australian parliament, Wells claimed that that the vast number of fires that started around the same time in Australia not only gave the impression of the possibility of arsonist attack but also suggests a level of coordination."Who are they? What were their motive and intent? Are they lone actors or part of a sinister collective conducting eco-terrorism?" she asked.

READ: Australia Urged To Pass Magnitsky Human Rights Law Or Risk Becoming Magnet For Dirt Money

READ: Australia Should Lift Ban On Foreigners Arriving From China: Chinese Envoy